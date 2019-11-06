UrduPoint.com
China's Rare Earth Price Index Drops Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 05:15 PM

The China Rare Earth Price Index fell 0.44 percent from the previous working day to 1,196.19 points Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The China Rare Earth Price Index fell 0.44 percent from the previous working day to 1,196.19 points Wednesday.

Compiled by the China Economic Information Service and Baotou Rare Earth Products Exchange, the index reflects the overall price trend in the rare earth market.

The index is a part of China's rare earth serial in-dices, which also include a prosperity index and a development index.

