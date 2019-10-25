UrduPoint.com
China's Rare Earth Price Index Slightly Drops Friday

China's rare earth price index slightly drops Friday

The China Rare Earth Price Index fell to 1,226.13 points Friday, down 0.62 percent from the previous working day

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The China Rare Earth Price Index fell to 1,226.13 points Friday, down 0.62 percent from the previous working day.

Compiled by the China Economic Information Service and Baotou Rare Earth Products Exchange, the index reflects the overall price trend in the rare earth market.

The index is a part of China's rare earth serial in dices, which also include a prosperity index and a development index.

