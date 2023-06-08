Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A total of 2,500 kilograms of hybrid rice seeds was delivered to Balochistan on Thursday as a relief donated by a Chinese company to the people of the province, which was heavily affected by the devastating floods in 2022

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :A total of 2,500 kilograms of hybrid rice seeds was delivered to Balochistan on Thursday as a relief donated by a Chinese company to the people of the province, which was heavily affected by the devastating floods in 2022.

Zhou Xusheng, Director Pakistan business Department of the donor Wuhan Qingfa Hesheng Seed Co Ltd, told China Economic Net that the seeds were expected to be sufficient for sowing nearly 500 acres of land.

"Technicians have also been arranged to provide continuous support throughout the sowing, cultivating and harvesting process," he said.

The donating company registered the first hybrid rice variety -QY0413 in the history of Pakistan. As extreme weather conditions have become more frequent, the researchers are also working to enhance the resistance of crop varieties.

"We are also ready to continue providing hybrid rice cultivation training to farmers in Pakistan to help them improve their output and income," Zhou said.