UrduPoint.com

Chinese Company Donates Hybrid Rice Seeds To Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Balochistan

A total of 2,500 kilograms of hybrid rice seeds was delivered to Balochistan on Thursday as a relief donated by a Chinese company to the people of the province, which was heavily affected by the devastating floods in 2022

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :A total of 2,500 kilograms of hybrid rice seeds was delivered to Balochistan on Thursday as a relief donated by a Chinese company to the people of the province, which was heavily affected by the devastating floods in 2022.

Zhou Xusheng, Director Pakistan business Department of the donor Wuhan Qingfa Hesheng Seed Co Ltd, told China Economic Net that the seeds were expected to be sufficient for sowing nearly 500 acres of land.

"Technicians have also been arranged to provide continuous support throughout the sowing, cultivating and harvesting process," he said.

The donating company registered the first hybrid rice variety -QY0413 in the history of Pakistan. As extreme weather conditions have become more frequent, the researchers are also working to enhance the resistance of crop varieties.

"We are also ready to continue providing hybrid rice cultivation training to farmers in Pakistan to help them improve their output and income," Zhou said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Balochistan Business China Company Wuhan

Recent Stories

5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch ..

5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch in Chitral

32 seconds ago
 DFM conducts major direct deals on 5 million shar ..

DFM conducts major direct deals on 5 million shares of Gulf Navigation Holding ..

25 minutes ago
 Swiss Parliament Sets Up Commission to Investigate ..

Swiss Parliament Sets Up Commission to Investigate Credit Suisse Takeover Deal

30 minutes ago
 PTI chief's arrogance & ego cause party's disinteg ..

PTI chief's arrogance & ego cause party's disintegration: Marriyum

34 minutes ago
 Strict action against recovery MEPCO staff, offici ..

Strict action against recovery MEPCO staff, officials for failing to achieve rec ..

34 minutes ago
 Turkey May Take Command Over NATO-Led KFOR in Octo ..

Turkey May Take Command Over NATO-Led KFOR in October - Reports

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.