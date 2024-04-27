Open Menu

Chinese Company To Build Photovoltaic Factory In Saudi Port

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2024 | 01:40 PM

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) -- A Chinese solar energy infrastructure company has signed an agreement with the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) to build a photovoltaic production facility in Jeddah, the kingdom's largest port city.

In a statement released on Thursday, Arctech Solar Holding Co. Ltd said the new factory will span roughly 97,000 square meters and boast a projected production capacity of 3 gigawatts (GW), making it Arctech's second major overseas plant after its Gujarat facility in India.

Arctech, headquartered in eastern China's Kunshan city, anticipates that the factory will enable a delivery capacity of up to 10 GW through localized production.

MODON's CEO, Majed Al-Argoubi, welcomed the partnership, emphasizing its alignment with MODON's goals of fostering development in Saudi Arabia's industrial cities and technology zones.

Arctech's Chairman, Cai Hao, underlined the significance of the cooperation, stating it aligns with the company's global strategic initiatives and reflects its commitment to sustainable development on a global scale.

