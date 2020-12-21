UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Customs Seize Poisonous Live Ants From Parcel

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 04:32 PM

Chinese customs seize poisonous live ants from parcel

Central Chinese customs said on Monday that they have seized poisonous live ants from a parcel shipped from overseas

CHANGSHA,CHINA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Central Chinese customs said on Monday that they have seized poisonous live ants from a parcel shipped from overseas.

Customs officials in Changsha, capital of Hunan Province, said they found four test tubes inside a parcel containing seven ants, probably purchased by domestic pet ant lovers.

A lab identification suggested the ants belong to four genera native to Australia and not distributed in China. They are large in size, highly aggressive and toxic, according to the customs.

The customs have destroyed the parcel, saying the illegal entry of the exotic species could spread diseases and threaten the eco-environment and agriculture.

China's booming e-commerce in recent years is contributing to the fad for exotic pets including snakes, insects and lizards.

In November, customs officials in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, said they seized more than 600 live ants from a parcel shipped from Turkey.

Related Topics

Australia Turkey China Agriculture Changsha Zhengzhou November From Love

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed says 20 politicians including Maula ..

8 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Baghdad& ..

36 minutes ago

JCPOA Parties Ready to Support Return of US to Ira ..

3 minutes ago

Japan New Year rituals fall victim to virus surge

3 minutes ago

Foundation stone of AIOU Sukkur campus lays

3 minutes ago

Kamran Bangash felicitates newly elected office be ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.