Chinese customs seize poisonous live ants from parcel

CHANGSHA,CHINA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Central Chinese customs said on Monday that they have seized poisonous live ants from a parcel shipped from overseas.

Customs officials in Changsha, capital of Hunan Province, said they found four test tubes inside a parcel containing seven ants, probably purchased by domestic pet ant lovers.

A lab identification suggested the ants belong to four genera native to Australia and not distributed in China. They are large in size, highly aggressive and toxic, according to the customs.

The customs have destroyed the parcel, saying the illegal entry of the exotic species could spread diseases and threaten the eco-environment and agriculture.

China's booming e-commerce in recent years is contributing to the fad for exotic pets including snakes, insects and lizards.

In November, customs officials in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, said they seized more than 600 live ants from a parcel shipped from Turkey.