Clashes with police intensify as farmers enter Red Fort of Dehli

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26th, 2021) Farmers who are protesting against Modi government for agricultural reforms have entered Red Fort of Dehli and waved flag from the ramparts, the latest reports say.

The farmers have reached there after breaching barricades and clashes with the police deputed on their way to stop them from entering the Federal capital for protest.

The farmers along with their tractors continued to trundle to make way their way inside the city to take out the proposed tractor rally on the Republic Day.

The incidents of violence have taken place on their way to the national capital while the farmers deliberately have attempt to run over the police personnel who are there to stop them from making their way into city.

The local residents welcomed the farmers entering the city who showered rose petals on them.

The traffic is disturbed in the national capital and heavy police contingents have been deployed but the farmers who are afraid of tear gases and police torture are advancing and making their way inside the city.

The farmers say that they will continue to protest until the Modi government takes back the laws it had introduced earlier regarding the vegetables and fruit markets.