UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clashes With Police Intensify As Farmers Enter Red Fort Of Dehli

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 second ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 02:08 PM

Clashes with police intensify as farmers enter Red Fort of Dehli

The farmers have made their way inside the city to take out the proposed tractor rally on Republic Day to raise voice for their rights during the present Modi regime.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26th, 2021) Farmers who are protesting against Modi government for agricultural reforms have entered Red Fort of Dehli and waved flag from the ramparts, the latest reports say.

The farmers have reached there after breaching barricades and clashes with the police deputed on their way to stop them from entering the Federal capital for protest.

The farmers along with their tractors continued to trundle to make way their way inside the city to take out the proposed tractor rally on the Republic Day.

The incidents of violence have taken place on their way to the national capital while the farmers deliberately have attempt to run over the police personnel who are there to stop them from making their way into city.

The local residents welcomed the farmers entering the city who showered rose petals on them.

The traffic is disturbed in the national capital and heavy police contingents have been deployed but the farmers who are afraid of tear gases and police torture are advancing and making their way inside the city.

The farmers say that they will continue to protest until the Modi government takes back the laws it had introduced earlier regarding the vegetables and fruit markets.

Related Topics

Protest Police Traffic Market From Government

Recent Stories

Court convicts couple found guilty of raping, film ..

31 minutes ago

European stocks steady at open

15 minutes ago

China's 5G development to empower more diverse ind ..

15 minutes ago

Austrian Businessman Detained in Moscow on Suspici ..

15 minutes ago

China, New Zealand sign free trade deal upgrade pr ..

15 minutes ago

Malian Army Observes Widespread Exploitation of Mi ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.