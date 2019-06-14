UrduPoint.com
Collective Responsibility Required For Preventing Further Escalation In Gulf Region - UAE

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 10:00 AM

Collective Responsibility Required for Preventing Further Escalation in Gulf Region - UAE

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Collective responsibility is required for avoiding the further deterioration of the existing crisis in the Gulf region, UAE Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash said in the wake of recent attacks on oil tankers and a Saudi airport.

On Thursday, two vessels suffered blasts and fire in the Gulf of Oman. Moreover, the Abha airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia was attacked by a missile fired by the Yemeni Houthi movement. The incidents followed the attacks on four oil tankers off the UAE coast in May.

"Today's attack on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and the attack on the Abha airport in Saudi Arabia are a concerning development and dangerous escalation, requiring action from the international community for maintaining regional security and stability.

Wisdom and collective responsibility are required to prevent further escalation," Gargash wrote on Twitter late on Thursday.

The United States and its middle Eastern allies have blamed the attacks on vessels in June and May on Iran, which has vehemently denied the accusations, saying they were unfounded. Moreover, Tehran has denied allegations that it provides missiles to the Houthis.

