UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia AG's Office Says 84 Remain Missing After Nationwide Protests, Violence

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 07:10 AM

Colombia AG's Office Says 84 Remain Missing After Nationwide Protests, Violence

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) More than 80 people remain missing in Colombia after a wave of protests and violence swept the country earlier this year, the country's office of the Attorney General said.

"To date, 84 people of the 572 initial registrations [of missing persons] remain to be located," the office said in a release on Thursday.

The office announced an intensification of the Urgent Search Mechanism to establish the locations of the remainder of the missing people.

Colombia was gripped by protests against tax hikes since late April, which continued even after the authorities shelved the initiative.

Labor and student organizations demand social and healthcare reforms, demilitarization of cities, and dissolution of mobile Anti-Disturbance Squadron forces.

According to official information, more than 2,000 people were injured in clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers, and at least 57 were killed, including three police officers.

The roadblocks set up by protesters reportedly cost the Colombian economy 400 billion pesos ($110 million) in daily losses, generating food and fuel shortages in several cities.

Related Topics

Injured Police Mobile Student Colombia April (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler forms Al Hamriyah Suburb Council

5 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler forms Al Rahmaniya Suburb Council

5 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turk ..

8 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkme ..

8 hours ago

AJK govt makes transfers, postings in police dept

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.