BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) More than 80 people remain missing in Colombia after a wave of protests and violence swept the country earlier this year, the country's office of the Attorney General said.

"To date, 84 people of the 572 initial registrations [of missing persons] remain to be located," the office said in a release on Thursday.

The office announced an intensification of the Urgent Search Mechanism to establish the locations of the remainder of the missing people.

Colombia was gripped by protests against tax hikes since late April, which continued even after the authorities shelved the initiative.

Labor and student organizations demand social and healthcare reforms, demilitarization of cities, and dissolution of mobile Anti-Disturbance Squadron forces.

According to official information, more than 2,000 people were injured in clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers, and at least 57 were killed, including three police officers.

The roadblocks set up by protesters reportedly cost the Colombian economy 400 billion pesos ($110 million) in daily losses, generating food and fuel shortages in several cities.