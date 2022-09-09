Colombia, Venezuela to Resume Cross-Border Traffic From September 26 - Colombian President

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced on Friday that air and cargo traffic with neighboring Venezuela would resume from September 26

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced on Friday that air and cargo traffic with neighboring Venezuela would resume from September 26.

"We will reopen the border between Colombia and Venezuela on September 26.

The first step will be to resume air and freight traffic between our countries," he wrote on social media.

Colombia's first leftist president said he confirmed the government's commitment to restore brotherly relations with Venezuela.

This comes a day after Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro welcomed the Colombian trade minister to Caracas to draw up a roadmap for reviving ties, which were put on hold in 2019 after Colombia refused to recognize Maduro's reelection.