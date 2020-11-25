Convicted Terrorist Becomes 1st Australian to Get Citizenship Revoked Onshore - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Australia has rescinded citizenship of convicted terrorist Abdul Nacer Benbrika ahead of his release from prison, making him the first person to lose Australian citizenship while staying within the country, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said Wednesday.

Algerian-born Benbrika was arrested along with 16 other suspects in 2005. In 2008, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison for conspiracy to attack several targets in the states of Victoria and New South Wales. His prison sentence ended on November 5. The government, however, is said to be trying to keep him behind bars and has already applied to the Victorian Supreme Court.

Per the Commonwealth laws, people convicted of terrorism can remain detained up to three years after their prison term runs out.

"I cancelled the Australian citizenship of convicted terrorist Benbrika, [making him] the first individual to have lost citizenship onshore," Dutton said, as quoted by Australia's ABC broadcaster.

According to the media, Benbrika now has 90 days to appeal the decision to revoke his citizenship. If that fails, he is likely to be deported to his native country of Algeria.