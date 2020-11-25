UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Convicted Terrorist Becomes 1st Australian To Get Citizenship Revoked Onshore - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Convicted Terrorist Becomes 1st Australian to Get Citizenship Revoked Onshore - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Australia has rescinded citizenship of convicted terrorist Abdul Nacer Benbrika ahead of his release from prison, making him the first person to lose Australian citizenship while staying within the country, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said Wednesday.

Algerian-born Benbrika was arrested along with 16 other suspects in 2005. In 2008, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison for conspiracy to attack several targets in the states of Victoria and New South Wales. His prison sentence ended on November 5. The government, however, is said to be trying to keep him behind bars and has already applied to the Victorian Supreme Court.

Per the Commonwealth laws, people convicted of terrorism can remain detained up to three years after their prison term runs out.

"I cancelled the Australian citizenship of convicted terrorist Benbrika, [making him] the first individual to have lost citizenship onshore," Dutton said, as quoted by Australia's ABC broadcaster.

According to the media, Benbrika now has 90 days to appeal the decision to revoke his citizenship. If that fails, he is likely to be deported to his native country of Algeria.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Supreme Court Australia Victoria Wales Algeria November Citizenship Media From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Government holds consultation meetings on futu ..

1 minute ago

Wasim Akram to miss Galle Gladiators due to mother ..

5 minutes ago

Join nightlife photography contest by realme to wi ..

16 minutes ago

Two key streets in Jumeirah to be renamed Kite Bea ..

16 minutes ago

Arab Health and Medlab Middle East announce dates ..

16 minutes ago

DAFZA, DFM and Nasdaq Dubai organise webinar for f ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.