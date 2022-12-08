UrduPoint.com

Coordination Between The OIC And The UN Regarding The Damage Caused By The Construction Of The Separation Wall In The Palestinian Territories

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding the Damage Caused by the Construction of the Separation Wall in the Palestinian Territories

The Assistant Secretary-General for Palestine and Al-Quds Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Ambassador Samir Bakr received, on December 6, 2022, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Jeddah, Ambassador Lenod Frolov, Representative of the UN Secretary-General, the Executive Director of the Office of the Register of Damage arising from the construction of separation wall by Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

During the meeting, the two parties discussed the activity of the Office, namely receiving and documenting the complaints of the Palestinians affected by the construction of the wall.


For his part, Ambassador Samir stressed the importance attached by the OIC to the role of the office in registering the rights of the affected Palestinians.

The two parties underlined the importance of coordination and communication between the OIC and the Office until the completion of its work and the submission of its report to the UNGA.

