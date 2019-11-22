WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The paintings by Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov will be sent outside of Russia for the first time so that they can be exhibited at the arts and science Unistar Armenia Festival in Yerevan this week, Moscow's Museum of Cosmonautics International Exhibitions and Projects head Olga Nizovtseva told Sputnik.

"This exhibition is unique because the paintings have never left Russia before," Nizovtseva said. "The paintings of another Soviet cosmonaut, Vladimir Aleksandrovich Dzhanibekov, will also be presented at the event."

The exhibit dubbed "Space and Brushes: Depicting the Earth" will feature three of Leonov's paintings and five of Dzhanibekov's.

The paintings will be exhibited from November 22 until January 26 at the House Museum of Martiros Saryan, a renowned painter and founder of a modern Armenian school of painting.

The exhibition is devoted to the 1969 meeting between Leonov and Saryan, when the cosmonaut first saw Saryan's famous painting "The Earth" and said it exactly depicted how cosmonauts see our planet from space.

Nizovtseva explained the idea to organize the exhibition emerged after she learned that Leonov and Saryan met and discussed art and space.

"A combination of the terrestrial and the cosmic through the paintings of cosmonaut Leonov and artist Saryan serves as the main idea behind the exhibition," Nizovtseva said. "They both saw and depicted our planet in a way that you and I have never seen. But one observed it from the height of the orbit, and the other - depicted a white window on his canvas, so that every person on Earth has a chance to communicate with space through this window."

Museum director Ruzan Saryan told Sputnik the two great men were in love with planet Earth and their discussions serve as a core of the exhibition.

"Visitors to the exhibition will witness a new touching meeting between Leonov and Saryan, and we invite our guests to share with us the joy of these exciting moments," she said.

The festival will be held in different venues from November 22 through November 24. The first day of the festival will be devoted to art, the second to science and the third to charity.

Cosmonauts, scientists and artists will discuss topics at the intersection of Art and Science and the Earth's place in the universe.

US astronaut and artist Nicole Stott told Sputnik that she always believed in the natural intersection between science and art.

"After flying in space, I have been blessed with the opportunity to bring my love of space exploration and art together," Stott said. "It's important that as many people as possible know about the work going on in space that's all about improving life on Earth and art is a wonderful way to communicate it."

During the festival, children cancer patients from the Yeolyan Hospital will participate in an art class with cosmonauts and will paint their dreams on a Dreamer space suit. The event is part of the international Space Suit Art Project, which is arranged by the US Space for Art Foundation, Russia's Unity and Armenia's City of Smile Foundation.

Festival organizer Alena Kuzmenko told Sputnik the international Space Suit Art Project brings hope to children in hospitals around the world.

"Pediatric oncology patients from six countries already left their dreams on a Dreamer spacesuit," Kuzmenko said.

We believe when we dream together about the health of children, we can transform reality, Kuzmenko added.