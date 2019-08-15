UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Hearing Of Sudan's Ex-President Postponed By 2 Days Until August 19- Bashir's Lawyer

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 04:42 PM

Court Hearing of Sudan's Ex-President Postponed by 2 Days Until August 19- Bashir's Lawyer

The trial of former Sudanese President Omar Bashir was moved from August 17 to August 19, the ex-leader's lawyer Mohammed Hassan Amin told Sputnik on Thursday

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) The trial of former Sudanese President Omar Bashir was moved from August 17 to August 19, the ex-leader's lawyer Mohammed Hassan Amin told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The court in charge of Omar Bashir's trial has announced the delay of the first trial related to the issue of foreign exchange transactions. A session was postponed from August 17 to August 19,"Amin said.

The lawyer added that Bashir had been notified of the delay and the trial would be open to media.

Amin said the hearing would be held at the headquarters of the Judicial and Legal Sciences Institute in Khartoum.

Bashir's government was overthrown in April after months of protests. The Transition Military Council took power but protests continued. Earlier this month, the council and the opposition reached an agreement on a constitutional declaration. The military council will be dissolved and the Sovereign Council made up of representatives of the military and of civilians will lead the country during the transitional period.

Related Topics

Hearing Exchange Khartoum Lead April August Media From Government Agreement Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Moscow City Court Releases Baring Vostok Top Manag ..

1 minute ago

OIC Calls for the Protection of Religious Rights o ..

14 minutes ago

Moscow Says Conditions in Place to Successfully La ..

1 second ago

China 'will not sit by' if HK crisis worsens: Chin ..

4 seconds ago

UK opposition seeks to oust PM to avoid no-deal Br ..

7 seconds ago

Turkey won't tolerate US delay over Syria safe zon ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.