KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) The trial of former Sudanese President Omar Bashir was moved from August 17 to August 19, the ex-leader's lawyer Mohammed Hassan Amin told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The court in charge of Omar Bashir's trial has announced the delay of the first trial related to the issue of foreign exchange transactions. A session was postponed from August 17 to August 19,"Amin said.

The lawyer added that Bashir had been notified of the delay and the trial would be open to media.

Amin said the hearing would be held at the headquarters of the Judicial and Legal Sciences Institute in Khartoum.

Bashir's government was overthrown in April after months of protests. The Transition Military Council took power but protests continued. Earlier this month, the council and the opposition reached an agreement on a constitutional declaration. The military council will be dissolved and the Sovereign Council made up of representatives of the military and of civilians will lead the country during the transitional period.