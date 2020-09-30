UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Call Center Busy With Over 200,000 Daily Calls In Myanmar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 02:32 PM

COVID-19 call center busy with over 200,000 daily calls in Myanmar

The government-initiated COVID-19 call center has been busy with over 200,000 daily enquiry calls this month, Union Minister Myint Htwe for Health and Sports said Wednesday

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The government-initiated COVID-19 call center has been busy with over 200,000 daily enquiry calls this month, Union Minister Myint Htwe for Health and sports said Wednesday.

His ministry established a 24-hour call center for enquiries related to the COVID-19 pandemic on April 9 during the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in Myanmar which started on March 23.

Currently, a total of 60 healthcare professionals are available to answer the enquiry calls from 08:00 a.m. to 08:00 p.m. local time and the call center is running with the auto-answer system in after-service hours, the minister said.

According to the ministry's figures, the number of daily enquiry calls has risen to over 200,000 this month, from between 30,000 and 60,000 in previous months.

The call center received calls mostly from the Yangon, Ayeyarwady, Sagaing, Mandalay, and Magway regions and the Rakhine state so far.

About 43 percent of the calls were from rural areas and the call center also received calls from far-flung areas, the minister said in his message.

The daily enquiry calls are believed to increase in number due to the sharp rise of COVID-19 infections in the second wave that hit the country on Aug. 16.

It was learnt that the Health and Sports Ministry and the Information Ministry have been cooperating to arrange a weekly question and answer televised program of COVID-19 related information for the public.

As of late Tuesday, Myanmar has reported 12,425 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 284 deaths, the ministry's data showed.

Related Topics

Sports Sagaing Magway Mandalay Myanmar March April From Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

More than 200 acres railways' land under illegal o ..

2 minutes ago

FM cautions world against rising Islamophobia, urg ..

5 minutes ago

Two killed in Kashmore , Ghouspur

5 minutes ago

Vietnam to Support UK's Bid to Join Trans-Pacific ..

5 minutes ago

French Government to Announce Additional COVID-19 ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan customs revises upwards rates of duty dra ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.