COVID-19 Death Toll In Italy Surpasses 100,000 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 10:07 PM

Italy's COVID-19 death toll reached 100,103 on Monday after the country confirmed 318 coronavirus-related fatalities over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) Italy's COVID-19 death toll reached 100,103 on Monday after the country confirmed 318 coronavirus-related fatalities over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

At the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases increased by 13,902 over the given period and reached 3,081,368, the ministry added.

In addition, nearly 14,000 people have recovered from COVID-19, taking the overall number of recoveries to more than 2.5 million.

More Stories From World

