COVID-19 Death Toll in Venezuela Rises to Three - Communications Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) One more person in Venezuela has died after contracting COVID-19, raising the total number of deaths in the country to three since the start of the outbreak, Minister of Communication and Information Jorge Rodriguez said.

"Unfortunately, we have three dead. The mortality rate is 2.3 percent," Rodriguez stated during an appearance on the state-run VTV broadcaster on Sunday evening.

In total, 129 people have contracted COVID-19 in Venezuela, and 39 individuals have recovered from the disease, according to government data.

Russia is providing medical aid to Venezuela during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a Russian military aircraft with medical supplies has already arrived in the country.

On Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia will continue to offer Venezuela medical assistance and was calling for the lifting of sanctions imposed on the South American country.