CRPF four personnel killed, seven others injured in Occupied Kashmir valley

(@fidahassanain)

Indian Army Chief started accusing Pakistan of ceasefire violations at the Line of Control (LoC) which Pakistan rejected and termed “baseless”.

SRINAGAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2020) At least four personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and seven others injured as a patrolling party of the paramilitary force was attacked in an area of Occupied Kashmir here on Tuesday.

Indian troops retaliated and martyred a 14-year old boy in the occupied valley. According to the details, the incident took place in Wangam Qaziabad area of Handwara where the Indian forces launched beating passer-by and demolishing the houses of common people in the valley.

Following the incident, Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane started threatening Pakistan and accused the neighboring country of ceasefire violations at the Line of Control (LoC).

Two senior army officers including a colonel and a major were among the five Indian forces’ personnel killed in Kupwara district of Occupied valley on May 3. KMS news reported that an Indian Colonel namely as Ashutosh Sharma, a Major namely Anup Sood and two soldiers of 21Rashtriya Rifles and a police officer were killed in the incident.