CSTO Head Says No Confrontations Between Peacekeepers, Locals Detected In Kazakhstan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2022 | 10:22 PM

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan had no confrontations with local citizens and were acting within their legal framework, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said in an interview to Belarusian broadcaster Belarus 1 issued on Saturday

"Throughout this mission, there was not a single confrontation between peacekeepers and local residents. Everyone treated peacekeepers with understanding and tried to help," Zas said.

Zas also noted that the complete withdrawal of the CSTO peacekeeping forces will be carried out before January 19.

