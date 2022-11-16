UrduPoint.com

Curbs On Russian Fertilizer Exports Put 2023 Global Harvest At Risk - Finance Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The West knows that lack of Russian fertilizers on the global market may put next year's global harvest at risk but is not letting this deter its sanctions on Moscow, the Russian finance minister said Wednesday.

Anton Siluanov told the Russian daily Izvestiya that leaders of the G20 major economies said during the summit in Bali on Tuesday that agricultural countries must have unfettered access to fertilizers.

"Fertilizers are mostly exported by Russia.

Despite knowing that there is a lack of fertilizers that can put next year's harvest at risk, they are in no hurry to lift the sanctions and curbs imposed on the Russian business," the minister said.

Economic sanctions imposed on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine have been driving the global slowdown, pushing the world's economy into what Siluanov described as a "major recession." He added that Russia remained stocked on vital resources, including energy.

