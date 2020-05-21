UrduPoint.com
Cyclone Amphan Death Toll In India's West Bengal State Rises To 72 - Reports

Thu 21st May 2020 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Super Cyclone Amphan that ravaged India's West Bengal state and recently weakened and moved over to Bangladesh left at least 72 people killed, thousands of trees uprooted and large low-lying areas swamped, media reported on Thursday, citing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The cyclone, one of the most powerful to hit the region in decades, moved into India and neighboring Bangladesh from the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, flooding the coastline.

It packed winds of up to 190 kilometers per hour (118 miles per hour). Previous reports indicated that 17 people had died in West Bengal as a result of the storm.

The NDTV broadcaster said, citing the Indian Meteorological Department that the cyclone is expected to further dissipate. However, people in the area are still advised not going out until government's green signal.

According to Banerjee, the impact of Amphan Cyclone is even worse than one inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

