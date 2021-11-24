UrduPoint.com

Cyprus Says No Jab, No Party

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 08:43 PM

Cyprus says no jab, no party

Cyprus warned the unvaccinated on Wednesday that they would be barred from social and entertainment events among fresh measures to stem a new wave in coronavirus cases

Nicosia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Cyprus warned the unvaccinated on Wednesday that they would be barred from social and entertainment events among fresh measures to stem a new wave in coronavirus cases.

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas said that after December 15, anyone who has not received a Covid-19 vaccine will be banned from sporting events, restaurants, cinemas and nightclubs.

All Christmas events at schools have been banned, while mask-wearing in public will be mandatory for children from age six instead of 12, the minister said.

Everyone aged over 14 must carry digital proof of vaccination.

Those who have not received a booster shot seven months after their last dose will also be unable to use their so-called 'safe pass' to access gatherings and public areas.

Outbreaks of the virus have been recorded worldwide, said Hadjipantelas, "with an increase in daily cases, hospitalisations and deaths -- something that we also observe in our country." According to EU data, the higher a country's vaccination rate, the lower the mortality rate, said the minister, adding that "Cyprus comes fourth for the lowest death rates in the EU".

"This was achieved because we prevented overcrowding in public hospitals while not allowing ourselves to get to the point of deciding who would live and who would die.

" The government hopes to bolster vaccination rates as infection rates have doubled and hospital admissions have increased.

Around 60 percent of Covid-19 hospital patients are unvaccinated.

Booster jabs are also being rolled out to the adult population.

So far, 84,690 people have received booster shots, while 80 percent of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

"Vaccination is our only weapon to return to normalcy," said the minister.

"Only with cooperation and individual responsibility will we be able to overcome the threat of the virus and be able to save Christmas, without taking additional measures." Cyprus rolled out a booster shot campaign in September. It runs alongside a vaccination programme for those aged 12 and above.

The island is facing the fifth wave of Covid-19 infections after cases peaked at 1,152 in mid-July.

On Tuesday, authorities announced another 437 new cases.

Cyprus has officially reported a total of over 131,000 Covid-19 infections and 590 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The 14-day cumulative case rate leading up to November 8 was 284.7 per 100,000 people.

Related Topics

Christmas Cyprus September November December From Government Weapon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Buzdar visits Sheikh Rashid, offers condolence

Buzdar visits Sheikh Rashid, offers condolence

2 minutes ago
 Awareness crucial to remain safe from diseases: Dr ..

Awareness crucial to remain safe from diseases: Dr. Faisal Sultan

2 minutes ago
 CPO hold Khuli Katchery, listened 39 complainants

CPO hold Khuli Katchery, listened 39 complainants

2 minutes ago
 IEA urges OPEC to take 'necessary steps' to lower ..

IEA urges OPEC to take 'necessary steps' to lower oil prices

5 minutes ago
 President launches Karachi Tapeball Premier League ..

President launches Karachi Tapeball Premier League

5 minutes ago
 Four killed in school in troubled anglophone Camer ..

Four killed in school in troubled anglophone Cameroon

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.