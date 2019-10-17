UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech President To Be Hospitalized For 4-Day Checkup On Thursday - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:00 AM

Czech President to Be Hospitalized for 4-Day Checkup on Thursday - Spokesman

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Czech President Milos Zeman will begin a four-day medical checkup at a hospital on Thursday, presidential spokesman Jiri Ovcacek said.

"Mister president has a rehabilitation checkup planned at the Central Military Hospital in Prague. It will begin in the afternoon on Thursday and will be completed on Sunday," Ovcacek said.

The spokesman said the hospitalization was not related to any health problems. According to Ovcacek, Zeman wanted to get prepared for the Independence Day celebration on October 28, when the president will host a traditional reception, giving state awards to public figures.

Zeman, 75, previously had a medical checkup on September 24. After it, medics said the president's health was good.

However, the president, who has previously faced health problems, has recently spoken about his possible successors, naming trade union activist Josef Stredula and Prime Minister Andrej Babis. Babis has not ruled out becoming the next president.

The next presidential election in the Czech Republic will be held in early 2022. Under the law, Zeman will not be able to run in the election since he is currently serving his second term.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Prague Independence Czech Republic September October Sunday

Recent Stories

Vital to stop food wastage: Usman Buzdar

4 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre explores ..

4 hours ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai reports 26.1 percent incr ..

4 hours ago

UAE captain Naveed charged with corruption on eve ..

4 hours ago

US firms say near-term outlook dimming amid slow g ..

4 hours ago

Uzbek delegation visit key UAE media institutions

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.