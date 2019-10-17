Czech President to Be Hospitalized for 4-Day Checkup on Thursday - Spokesman

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Czech President Milos Zeman will begin a four-day medical checkup at a hospital on Thursday, presidential spokesman Jiri Ovcacek said.

"Mister president has a rehabilitation checkup planned at the Central Military Hospital in Prague. It will begin in the afternoon on Thursday and will be completed on Sunday," Ovcacek said.

The spokesman said the hospitalization was not related to any health problems. According to Ovcacek, Zeman wanted to get prepared for the Independence Day celebration on October 28, when the president will host a traditional reception, giving state awards to public figures.

Zeman, 75, previously had a medical checkup on September 24. After it, medics said the president's health was good.

However, the president, who has previously faced health problems, has recently spoken about his possible successors, naming trade union activist Josef Stredula and Prime Minister Andrej Babis. Babis has not ruled out becoming the next president.

The next presidential election in the Czech Republic will be held in early 2022. Under the law, Zeman will not be able to run in the election since he is currently serving his second term.