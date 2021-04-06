UrduPoint.com
Date For Afghan Peace Conference In Turkey Not Yet Set - Taliban To Sputnik

Tue 06th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

Date for Afghan Peace Conference in Turkey Not Yet Set - Taliban to Sputnik

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The date of the Afghan peace conference in Turkey has not yet been agreed upon, the Taliban movement's political spokesman in Qatar, Mohammad Naeem, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Last week, a source close to the Taliban told Sputnik that the summit could begin in the Turkish city of Istanbul on April 17 and last for up to 25 days.

"The date of the conference will be set when all participants in the Afghan process agree on it, but so far it did not happen," Naeem said.

According to the official, the Taliban is still considering its possible participation in the conference.

