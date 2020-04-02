Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 27% to 37 People - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The number of people, who died of the coronavirus disease in Mexico, has risen from 29 to 37 within the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry's director-general of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, said.

On Tuesday, the ministry reported about 1,215 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

"The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 1,378, the death toll has reached 37 [people]," the official said on late Wednesday.

According to Alomia, 7,073 people have tested negative for COVID-19, while 3,827 cases are being studied now.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 932,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 46,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.