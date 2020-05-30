Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 371 to 9,415 People - Deputy Health Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 371 to 9,415 within the past 24 hours, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

He also said on late Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 3,227 to 84,627 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation has recorded 3,377 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 447 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 364,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.