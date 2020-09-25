UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 06:00 AM

Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Surpasses 75,000 People - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 490 to 75,439 within the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry said on late Thursday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 5,408 to 715,457 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 4,683 new cases of the coronavirus, with 601 fatalities.

The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Mexico has been sinking for eight weeks in a row. However, the national government expects the second wave of the epidemic in October.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 32 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 980,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

