Death toll from Mali base attack rises to 31

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :At least 31 Malian soldiers were killed after an attack in the northeast of the Sahel state this week, an army officer said on Wednesday, updating a previous toll.

Dozens of assailants on motorbikes and pickup trucks on Monday stormed a military post southwest of the town of Ansongo, near the borders with Burkina Faso and Niger, the army said on social media.