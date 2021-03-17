UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Mali Base Attack Rises To 31

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:22 PM

Death toll from Mali base attack rises to 31

At least 31 Malian soldiers were killed after an attack in the northeast of the Sahel state this week, an army officer said on Wednesday, updating a previous toll

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :At least 31 Malian soldiers were killed after an attack in the northeast of the Sahel state this week, an army officer said on Wednesday, updating a previous toll.

Dozens of assailants on motorbikes and pickup trucks on Monday stormed a military post southwest of the town of Ansongo, near the borders with Burkina Faso and Niger, the army said on social media.

Related Topics

Attack Army Social Media Burkina Faso Niger Post

Recent Stories

Import of raw material from India should be allowe ..

2 minutes ago

Winners of first edition of Ministry of Defence Go ..

11 minutes ago

161,742 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

11 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat is happy over Riz Ahmed's nomination ..

17 minutes ago

Update on Covid-19 tests of men’s national team

22 minutes ago

Biden Receives Overnight Briefing on Shootings in ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.