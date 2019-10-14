UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Ecuadorian Protests Reaches 7 People, 1,340 Left Injured - Ombudsman Office

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The number of people, who were killed in the wave of ongoing protests in Ecuador, has risen to seven, while 1,340 more were injured, the ombudsman's office said.

According to earlier reports, five people were killed in the protests.

"A total of 1,152 people were detained, seven were killed, 1,340 were injured," the ombudsman's office wrote on its Twitter page on Sunday.

Mass protests erupted in Ecuador in early October as thousands rallied across the country against the government's economic reforms, particularly, the decision to end decades-long fuel subsidies for people.

According to President Lenin Moreno, Ecuador could no longer afford them and the cuts could help the country save some $2.27 billion a year. Additionally, the abolition of fuel subsidies was part of the Ecuadorian government's deal with the International Monetary Fund to be eligible for a $4.2 billion loan.

On Sunday, the Ecuadorian Office of the Attorney General said it would bring terrorism charges against the detained protesters, who posed threats to people's lives and damaged public property.

