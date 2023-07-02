Death Toll in Truck Accident in Western Kenya Reaches 52 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) The death toll from a road accident in Kenya's Kericho County has risen to 52, while another 32 people received injuries, Kenyan broadcaster Citizen reported on Saturday.

On Friday, media reported that a truck lost control and rammed into several vehicles and pedestrians.

"The rescue efforts will be followed by investigations to determine the cause of the crash," Kenyan Transport Minister Kipchumba Murkomen was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

The report added, citing eyewitnesses that a driver of the truck was trying to avoid collision with a bus parked on the road.