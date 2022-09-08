UrduPoint.com

Declassification Used In Ukraine Crisis Could Be 'Selectively' Deployed Again - CIA Boss

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 09:21 PM

CIA Director William Burns said Thursday that the practice of declassifying intelligence used by the Biden administration in advance of the Russia-Ukraine conflict could be "selectively" deployed again

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) CIA Director William Burns said Thursday that the practice of declassifying intelligence used by the Biden administration in advance of the Russia-Ukraine conflict could be "selectively" deployed again.

"I think when President Biden has decided very carefully and very selectively to make public some of our secrets, it's played a very effective role over the course of the last six months, and I think it can continue to again," Burns said at the Billington Cybersecurity Summit in Washington, as quoted by The Record.

He said the practice had been effective in combating Russia's alleged disinformation about "false Ukrainian provocations."

While saying that strategically declassifying secrets could have a big pay-off for the US, Burns was careful to note that such cases would be exceptions rather than the rule.

