Defendant In Kerch Strait Bridge Attack Case Detained In Crimea, Mother Confirms

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2022 | 06:30 AM

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) The mother of Vladimir Zloba, a defendant in the case of the Crimean Bridge (Kerch Strait Bridge) explosion, has confirmed to Sputnik that her son had been detained in Crimea.

"He took his family to Russia, to Crimea. He supports Russia, he said that finally stability would come. The family is at home, he is sitting waiting at the base, and then they took the guy away and are making such claims... How can it be that a collective farmer... what is he, a terrorist or something?" Zloba's mother, Vera, who believes in her son's innocence, said.

She added that her son, who had been engaged in the transportation and sale of grain grown by local farmers, has been detained in Crimea.

In October, the son of Roman Solomko, another defendant in the case of the Crimean Bridge explosion, confirmed to Sputnik that his father had been detained in Crimea. He added that his father had traveled to Georgia to pay for a customs broker and declare a cargo and that all the official documents were filed correctly.

A Sputnik correspondent visited the home village of Vladimir Zloba in the Kherson region, where a colleague and neighbor said that Zloba had business ties with Solomko, as they were both involved in the sale of grain.

