Defendant In MH17 Case Dubinsky Says Ready To Take Polygraph Test In Russia

Fri 30th October 2020 | 10:50 PM

Defendant in MH17 Case Dubinsky Says Ready to Take Polygraph Test in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Russian national Sergey Dubinsky, a defendant in absentia in the case of the 2014 Flight MH17 crash in eastern Ukraine, has said that he was ready to take a polygraph test in Russia in the presence of a representative of the Dutch prosecutor's office.

Flight MH17 was shot down on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine on its way to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people aboard died. The trial of four suspects ” Russian nationals Dubinsky, Igor Girkin and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko ” began in March in the Netherlands. Pulatov is represented by an international group, uniting two Dutch lawyers and one Russian lawyer, while the others are being tried in absentia. The hearings have been postponed to November 3.

"So, via your media platform, I would like to address the representatives of the court, representatives of the Dutch prosecutor's office. Please, I am ready to answer questions related to the Boeing crash. Here, in Russia, I can take a polygraph test in the presence of your official representative and in the presence of a representative of the Investigative Committee of Russia," Dubinsky, who is currently in Russia, told the Bonanza Media online platform in an interview, published on YouTube on Friday.

The defendant, who is now in Russia, added that he had two conditions ” he wants to get all the questions ahead of the polygraph test and the whole process should be recorded on a video "without any interruption.

"

The Joint Investigative Team (JIT), which is looking into the crash, believes that the Boeing was shot down from a weapon belonging to a Russian military unit. JIT, headed by the Dutch prosecutors, does not include Russian representatives. According to the investigative team, Dubinsky headed the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic's main intelligence agency during the time of the MH17 catastrophe and is accused of overseeing the transportation of the missile launcher which allegedly downed the plane.

Russia has said that it gave the Netherlands radar data and documents proving that the missile that hit the plane belonged to Ukraine and was launched from the territory controlled by Kiev. However, this information was not taken into account. The Russian Foreign Ministry has called the JIT accusations against Russia one-sided and regrettable.

Bonanza Media, founded by RT correspondent Yana Yerlashova and Dutch journalist Max van der Werff, is an international platform for independent reporters. The platform has conducted research into the crash of MH17 and came to the conclusion that the plane flew out of reach of the Russian missile systems. Moscow has supported Bonanza Media's publication.

More Stories From World

