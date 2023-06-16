Delegation of African Leaders to Hold Talks With Zelenskyy on Peace Initiative in Kiev

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) African leaders will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev to discuss their peace initiative to settle the ongoing armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

On June 5, London-based non-governmental organization Brazzaville Foundation, which is one of the organizers of the African peace initiative, said that it had finished preparations for the African Peace Mission to Russia and Ukraine.

It added that the leaders of Egypt, Senegal, Uganda, Zambia, South Africa, and the Comoros confirmed their participation in the mission.

On Thursday, Polish media reported that the presidents of South Africa, Zambia and the Comoros had arrived in Poland to hold talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda. On Saturday, the delegation will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg.