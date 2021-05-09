UrduPoint.com
Delhi Chief Minister Extends Lockdown Until May 17

Sun 09th May 2021 | 09:50 PM

Delhi Chief Minister Extends Lockdown Until May 17

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of India's national capital territory Delhi, announced on Sunday that the coronavirus lockdown would be extended by a week until May 17.

"Coronavirus cases have reduced, but it [the lockdown] cannot be relaxed at any cost.

The Delhi government has decided to extend the lockdown for another week," he said, adding that the rules would be toughened.

The lockdown took effect on April 19 after India reported an unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases. The government asked people to work from home and imposed a night-time curfew.

Further 13,336 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi in the past 24 hours, and 273 people died from the virus. The positivity rate, which averages the share of positive test results, has declined to 21.67% from 35% in April.

