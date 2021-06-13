UrduPoint.com
Delhi Reopens Shops, Allows Restaurants To Operate At 50% Capacity - Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi 49 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 02:20 PM

Delhi Reopens Shops, Allows Restaurants to Operate at 50% Capacity - Chief Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday that India's national capital territory is ready to ease COVID-19 lockdown restrictions with shops located in markets allowed to open seven days a week and restaurants to serve 50% seating capacity.

"The Covid-19 situation in Delhi is under control now," the chief minister reassured citizens as quoted by The Hindustan Times.

Despite some venues opening up, schools and collages as well as other places of mass gathering such as theatres, cinemas and banquet halls will remain closed.

Before the new rules come in action, restaurants were only allowed to operate on a delivery and take-away service. Delhi was put into a strict lockdown, with only essential activities allowed on April 19 after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The lockdown lasted six weeks prior to first relaxations introduced last month.

"We are now concerned largely about recovering the economy and preparing for a potential third wave," Kejriwal said.

He added that as of Saturday, Delhi had launched 22 new oxygen plants.

"If cases continue going further down, all restrictions can be scaled down in a phased manner in the coming days. However, if cases go up, we may have to impose restrictions again. I urge everyone to strictly adhere to regulations and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour," the chief minister added.

As of Saturday, Delhi had recorded just 213 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number in over three months. Overall, Delhi saw a decrease in 0.30%  in positive COVID-19 cases.

