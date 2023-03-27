Departures From Tel Aviv Airport Suspended Amid Nationwide Strike - Workers Union

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Departures from Israel's main Ben Gurion Airport have been suspended on Monday as part of nationwide strike amid mass protests against the judicial reform, the head of the airport's workers union said.

"I ordered the immediate halt of takeoffs at the airport," Pinchas Idan said, as quoted by The Times of Israel.

Mass protests against the controversial judicial reform have been held in Israel for 12 straight weeks.