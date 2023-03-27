UrduPoint.com

Departures From Tel Aviv Airport Suspended Amid Nationwide Strike - Workers Union

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Departures From Tel Aviv Airport Suspended Amid Nationwide Strike - Workers Union

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Departures from Israel's main Ben Gurion Airport have been suspended on Monday as part of nationwide strike amid mass protests against the judicial reform, the head of the airport's workers union said.

"I ordered the immediate halt of takeoffs at the airport," Pinchas Idan said, as quoted by The Times of Israel.

Mass protests against the controversial judicial reform have been held in Israel for 12 straight weeks.

Related Topics

Israel From Airport

Recent Stories

How To Capture Pictures Like a Pro Using Your Smar ..

How To Capture Pictures Like a Pro Using Your Smartphone

10 minutes ago
 Ancient Egypt excavation uncovers 2,000 mummified ..

Ancient Egypt excavation uncovers 2,000 mummified ram heads at Abydos

11 minutes ago
 AUS professor presents breakthroughs in targeted d ..

AUS professor presents breakthroughs in targeted drug delivery for cancer treatm ..

11 minutes ago
 China&#039;s central bank conducts 255 bln yuan of ..

China&#039;s central bank conducts 255 bln yuan of reverse repos

11 minutes ago
 Presight AI now listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exc ..

Presight AI now listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

11 minutes ago
 Aldar unveils ‘The Source’ at Saadiyat Grove

Aldar unveils ‘The Source’ at Saadiyat Grove

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.