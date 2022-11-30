DeSantis to Present Memoir in Possible Hint at 2024 Presidential Bid - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Florida mayor Ron DeSantis will present a memoir in February 2023 chronicling his life in public service, Fox news reported on Wednesday, adding to the speculation about the potential 2024 presidential bid of the rising star of the Republican party.

The book titled "The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival" is due to be released on February 28 by Broadside, the conservative arm of HarperCollins Publishing.

The memoir will cover key moments in DeSantis' life, including about "growing up in a working-class family, playing in the Little League World Series, working his way through Yale University and Harvard Law school, volunteering for the Navy after 9/11 and serving in Iraq," the publishers were quoted as saying in the report.

DeSantis was reelected as governor of Florida by a wide margin on November 8, further fueling speculation that he might challenge former President Donald Trump's 2024 nomination.