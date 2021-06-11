UrduPoint.com
Detectives Investigating Shooting In Florida Supermarket - Police

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Detectives from Florida's Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) are investigating a shooting inside a Publix supermarket that left three individuals, including the shooter, dead, the PBSO stated on Thursday.

"Detectives are investigating a shooting that took place INSIDE Publix in [Royal Palm Beach].

Upon arrival deputies located three individuals deceased from gunshot wounds, one adult male, one adult female and one child. The shooter is one of the deceased. This was NOT an active shooter situation," the PBSO said in a tweet.

Detectives have been speaking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage of the incident as they attempt to figure out what led to the shooting, the Palm Beach Post reported.

They added that authorities have yet to describe the relationship of the three deceased, although PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said it is possible that they knew one another.

