Discriminatory Indian Bill against Muslims: USCIRF demands sanctions on Amit Shah, others

Indian parliament passed a new Citizenship Amendment Bill under which non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be able to get Indian nationality.

Washington: (Urdu Point /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2019) The United States Commission on International Religion Freedom (USCIRF) urged the US authorities to put sanctions against Indian Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders if the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed by the parliament, Indian media reported here Tuesday.

According to the details, USCIRF said that the Citizenship Amendment Bill was really troubling for them and termed it as “dangerous turn in the wrong direction,”.

USCIRF also said that the bill is also against the Indian rich history of secular pluralism as well as the Indian Constitution which guarantees equality before the law regardless of faith.

“The new bill will deprive millions of Muslims from citizenship,” said the Commission.

In quick reaction to the statement of USCIRF regarding sanctions on Indian leaders, Indian External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that they regretted over USCIR’s statement of sanctions on Indian leaders and termed its statement as inaccurate and unwarranted.

He said they had chosen to be guided by their prejudices and biases on a matter on which they little knowledge and no locus standi.