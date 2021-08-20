The dry dock at Russia's 35th Shipyard will be ready to dock aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov by the end of 2021, but due to weather conditions, this technological operation will be carried out in mid-2022, a defense industry source told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The dry dock at Russia's 35th Shipyard will be ready to dock aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov by the end of 2021, but due to weather conditions, this technological operation will be carried out in mid-2022, a defense industry source told Sputnik.

Earlier, United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) CEO Alexei Rakhmanov said the corporation planned to start docking of the aircraft carrier in the summer of 2021 and hand the ship over to the fleet in 2022 within the timeframes stipulated in the contract2.

"Readiness for docking will be provided by the end of this year. But taking into account the weather conditions, docking will most likely take place in the warm season of next year," the source said.

Admiral Kuznetsov is the only ship of this type in the Russian Navy. It is currently undergoing repairs and modernization at the Severomorsk-based 35th Shipyard.