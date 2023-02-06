(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) At least twelve people have died in Turkey's Sanliurfa as a result of the powerful earthquake that hit Turkey on Monday morning, CNN Turk reports citing the governor of Sanliurfa.

Earlier on Monday, Osmaniye Province Governor Erdinc Yilmaz told the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) that at least five people have died in Osmaniye as a result of the earthquake and 34 buildings collapsed.

According to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), a 7.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in Kahramanmaras Province at 04:17 a.

m. local time on Monday (01:17 GMT). It was felt in at least six nearby provinces (Hatay, Adana, Osmaniye, Diyarbakir, Malatya and Sanliurfa) and was followed by numerous aftershocks. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that a total of 22 aftershocks have been registered, with the strongest one having a magnitude of 6.6.

Soylu said on Monday that the highest alert level was issued in Turkey. The Turkish NTV channel reported on Monday that the level four alert stipulates international assistance.