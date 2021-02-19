NEW DELHU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) India's pharmaceutical company Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced on Friday requesting emergency use authorization for Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V.

"Dr. Reddy's announced today it was initiating a process with the Drugs Controller General of India to secure authorization for emergency use of Sputnik V, a vaccine candidate that is based on a well-studied platform of human adenoviruses," the pharmaceutical company said in a statement, quoted by the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Dr Reddy's added it would submit to the Indian government the safety profile of phase 2 clinical studies and interim data on phase 3 studies, "expected to be terminated by February 21, 2021."

India has so far authorized the use of only two domestic coronavrus vaccines: Covieshield and Covaxin.