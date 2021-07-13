UrduPoint.com
Drug Overdose May Be Reason For Death Of Georgian TV Cameraman - Interior Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 01:10 AM

Drug Overdose May Be Reason for Death of Georgian TV Cameraman - Interior Ministry

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The death of Georgian tv Pirveli cameraman Aleksandre (Lekso) Lashkarava, who was beaten while covering the July 5 anti-LGBT protest in Tbilisi, could have been provoked by drug overdose, the Georgian Interior Ministry said on Monday.

On Sunday, the broadcaster announced Lashkarava's death, which caused a new wave of protests in Georgia. On Monday, protesters resumed actions in Tbilisi, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and his government.

"The police officers have carried out over 200 investigative operations.

According to chemical expertise, samples from the corpse contained codeine, tetrahydrocannabinol, gabapentin, morphine. According to the expertise, the death could be caused by overdose with these drugs," the ministry said.

Lashkarava spent several days in a hospital with a broken eye following the attack against him at the anti-LGBT protest. The police have already detained four people involved in the assault against the cameraman, the ministry added.

Earlier, the ministry published a CCTV video that shows Lashkarava returning home, supposedly intoxicated.

