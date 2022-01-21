Poland's President Andrzej Duda met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to explore ways Warsaw could contribute to the de-escalation of the situation around Ukraine, Jakub Kumoch, the head of the International Policy Bureau of Duda's office, said on Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Poland's President Andrzej Duda met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to explore ways Warsaw could contribute to the de-escalation of the situation around Ukraine, Jakub Kumoch, the head of the International Policy Bureau of Duda's office, said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Duda and Zelenskyy ended their two-day talks that took place in Poland.

"The talks focused on how Poland already supports and can support Ukraine, how it can contribute to the de-escalation," Kumoch told reporters.

According to the representative, the parties discussed how Warsaw can facilitate the construction of Ukraine's security in technical matters.

"Most of what was discussed, I can't tell you. It was said face to face.

The fact is that we talked about what is happening at the Ukrainian borders," Kumoch added.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia has dismissed these claims, maintaining that it has no intention of invading Ukraine while stressing that it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

Russia has also expressed concern over NATO's military activity near its borders and the ongoing military support for Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in Donbas.

In December, the Russian government proposed a set of mutual security guarantees in Europe to NATO and the United States, with their response still pending.