Dutch Committee Suggests Limiting Air Traffic Until Anti-Pollution Steps Taken - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Air travel in the Netherlands should not be allowed to expand unless necessary measures to reduce nitrogen compound pollution in the country are taken, the DutchNews portal reported on Wednesday, citing a report by a government advisory committee.

According to the report, while the aviation industry is not the main contributor to nitrogen-based pollution, it should make efforts to decrease emissions in line with other sectors.

If the government accepts the recommendations of the committee, Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport will be prevented from expanding and will be forced to place its plans to move charter airlines to Lelystad Airport on hold.

DutchNews added that the report was set to be submitted to the government later on Wednesday but was leaked to the media late on Tuesday.

Though some ministers refused to comment on the matter, lawmakers from pro-animal and green parties welcomed the recommendations, according to the report.