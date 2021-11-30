Ecuador Banning Entry From Some African Countries, Including Egypt Over New Omicron Strain

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Ecuador, amid the emergence of a new COVID strain, Omicron, is introducing a number of measures both at the border and in cities, President Guillermo Lasso said.

"The entry into the national territory by any person whose point of departure, stopping or transit was South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Eswatini, Mozambique or Egypt is banned," Lasso said on Twitter.

Visitors from other countries will have to present a vaccination certificate and a negative PCR test. In case of suspicion of COVID-19, a test will be carried out; if it turns out positive, the person will be isolated.

In addition, now only vaccinated citizens will be allowed to enter bars, restaurants, theaters, cinemas, shopping centers and discos.