Effort Being Made To Prevent Syria-Turkey Clashes Over Ankara's Offensive - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 10:50 AM

Effort Being Made to Prevent Syria-Turkey Clashes Over Ankara's Offensive - Moscow

Effort is being made to prevent direct clashes between Turkey and Syria over Ankara's ongoing offensive in Syria's north, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Effort is being made to prevent direct clashes between Turkey and Syria over Ankara's ongoing offensive in Syria's north, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday.

"Of course, we hope that there will be no clashes ...

On the contrary, contacts are maintained for elaborating approaches, complying with norms and principles of the international law, and taking into consideration legitimate interests of all the involved parties," Bogdanov told reporters.

Turkey launched its offensive, dubbed Operation Peace Spring, on October 9. The operation targets the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Turkey views the SDF in Syria as an extension of the Kurdistan Worker's Party, which has been classified by Ankara as a terrorist organization.

Your Thoughts and Comments

