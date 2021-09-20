UrduPoint.com

Eight People Injured In Rusal Freight Train Collision In Guinea - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 07:09 PM

Eight people were injured in the collision of freight trains of a subsidiary of Russian mining giant Rusal in Guinea, local newspaper Guinee Matin reported, citing a representative of the delegation of the trade union located in the suburb of Conakry in the Simbaia region, Jean Tamba Kotambadouno

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Eight people were injured in the collision of freight trains of a subsidiary of Russian mining giant Rusal in Guinea, local newspaper Guinee Matin reported, citing a representative of the delegation of the trade union located in the suburb of Conakry in the Simbaia region, Jean Tamba Kotambadouno.

Earlier on Monday, Guinee7 reported that two freight trains owned by Rusal's subsidiary Compagnie des Bauxites de Kindia (CBK) collided in Guinea, killing one and injuring four people. According to the portal, the incident took place in the suburbs of Conakry at 5 a.m. local time � one train was out of order, but its damage was not reported, as a result of which a second train riding along the same track collided with it.

"At the moment, there is one dead, eight injured and very large material damage," Kotambadouno said.

At the same time, Mamadou Lamin Fatu, an employee of the fire department of the Matoto commune where the incident occurred, said that the prompt intervention of rescuers helped to prevent more damage. He said that the rescuers arriving at the scene managed to put out fire.

The spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Guinea, Rodion Sadykov, previously told Sputnik that no Russians were injured in the collision. A company spokesman told Sputnik that Rusal was supporting the investigation of the causes of the railway accident in Guinea; the timing of the resumption of transportation will be determined after the track is restored.

