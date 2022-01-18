UrduPoint.com

EMA Not Ruling Out Allowing 4 COVID Vaccine Doses For People With Weak Immune System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 08:43 PM

EMA Not Ruling Out Allowing 4 COVID Vaccine Doses for People With Weak Immune System

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is not ruling out allowing four COVID-19 vaccine doses for people with weak immune systems but is not recommending a booster dose to the whole population yet, Dr. Marco Cavaleri, the head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at the EMA, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is not ruling out allowing four COVID-19 vaccine doses for people with weak immune systems but is not recommending a booster dose to the whole population yet, Dr.

Marco Cavaleri, the head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at the EMA, said on Tuesday.

"In people with severely weakened immune systems ... it will be reasonable for public health authorities to consider the administration of a 4th dose already now," Cavaleri told a press briefing, adding that this does not apply to the whole population yet.

Recent Stories

FPCCI for restoring sales tax exemption on solar e ..

FPCCI for restoring sales tax exemption on solar equipment

2 minutes ago
 Ten Nations Jointly Take Down VPN Service Used by ..

Ten Nations Jointly Take Down VPN Service Used by Criminals for Cyberattacks - E ..

2 minutes ago
 French Finance Minister Lists 3 Major Threats to E ..

French Finance Minister Lists 3 Major Threats to Europe's Economic Growth

2 minutes ago
 Raducanu on fire to win on Australian Open debut

Raducanu on fire to win on Australian Open debut

2 minutes ago
 UAF striving to impart quality education: Vice Cha ..

UAF striving to impart quality education: Vice Chancellor

5 minutes ago
 Microsoft to Buy Activision Blizzard, Creating Wor ..

Microsoft to Buy Activision Blizzard, Creating World's No.3 Gaming Company - Sta ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.