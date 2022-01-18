EMA Not Ruling Out Allowing 4 COVID Vaccine Doses for People With Weak Immune System

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is not ruling out allowing four COVID-19 vaccine doses for people with weak immune systems but is not recommending a booster dose to the whole population yet, Dr. Marco Cavaleri, the head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at the EMA, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is not ruling out allowing four COVID-19 vaccine doses for people with weak immune systems but is not recommending a booster dose to the whole population yet, Dr.

Marco Cavaleri, the head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at the EMA, said on Tuesday.

"In people with severely weakened immune systems ... it will be reasonable for public health authorities to consider the administration of a 4th dose already now," Cavaleri told a press briefing, adding that this does not apply to the whole population yet.