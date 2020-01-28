Energy Unit of Russian Beloyarsk Nuclear Plant Stats Operating on Batch-Produced MOX Fuel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The first commercial batch of the uranium-and-plutonium mixed oxide fuel (MOX) has been loaded into the BN-800 fast neutron reactor of an energy unit of Russia's Beloyarsk nuclear power plant (NPP), Rosenergoatom (a subsidiary of Russia's nuclear energy corporation Rosatom) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The first commercial batch of the uranium-and-plutonium mixed oxide fuel (MOX) has been loaded into the BN-800 fast neutron reactor of an energy unit of Russia's Beloyarsk nuclear power plant (NPP), Rosenergoatom (a subsidiary of Russia's nuclear energy corporation Rosatom) said on Tuesday.

This is a landmark event for the national nuclear power industry.

"The first commercial batch of the MOX has been loaded into the BN-800 reactor of the fourth energy unit of the Beloyarsk NPP. The energy unit has resumed operation successfully, following its first-ever major renovation," Rosenergoatom said in a statement.

The fast neutron reactor is expected to use exclusively MOX by 2021, the company added.

Experts see the beginning of batch production of MOX for the BN-800 as an important step for creating a closed nuclear fuel cycle and promoting the two-component nuclear energy with reactors using thermal neutrons and fast neutrons. This is expected to significantly expand the fuel base of the nuclear energy, and also to enable reduction of radioactive waste emission.